MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods is a top destination for tourism, Oneida County took in a record $278 million dollars in direct visitor spending last year, but there's always room to grow. The Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau announced an expansion of its partnership program with local businesses.The updated program launched about a week ago.
Businesses in the Minocqua Arbor Vitae and Woodruff are now able to apply for the program for free which is something they had to pay for in the past. Krystal Westfahl is the CEO and President of Let’s Minocqua Victors Bureau, she says this was possible because of an increase in the room tax.
"We have a room tax zone that’s helping essentially pay for all of this we did a room tax increase in January and now we are spending that money locally we are putting it back into the businesses," said Krystal Westfahl.
Since the expansion launched 15 businesses have already signed up. Program benefits include website listing, posting job opportunities and event promotion. Westfahl says the goal is to create a guide for people who visit the area.
"It’s going to be great for us locally just so we can create brochures and information for not only our visitors but our locals our second home owners," said Krystal. "They will be able to have a one stop shop when it comes to finding information about the area," she added.
Westfahl says businesses should expect to see their listing on the website on October 1st. If you're currently a paid partner you will be honored through September 2023. If you would like to apply visit here.
