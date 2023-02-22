GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJFW) - Day two of the US Championship Cheese Contest brought judges from all over the US to Green Bay at the Resch Expo Center. The expert judges come from universities and manufacturers and have a history of grading cheese.
It’s a daylong process hosted by the Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Association. Cheeses of various classes are judged on a variety of criteria. It’s not just the flavor - texture and appearance count too in the grading.
"A lot of it has got to do with the body and the consistency, and you’re looking for any small defect that you can find because its all primarily good cheeses that are here," said judge David Burk from Marathon Cheese Corporation.
The cheesemakers get feedback from these judges with experience who have seen many different cheeses over the years. Ultimately, it helps them improve their product for customers.
“A lot of times, a factory, they know what they make, and they probably go out in the store and check their competitors too, but this gives them feedback from experts that can help them tweak it for maybe future competitions," said Burk.
The cheeses are graded on a scale of 1-100, starting with 100 points. Any defects lower the score, and every hundredth of a point matters. If there’s a tie, the higher flavor score wins. The winner of the competition will be announced tomorrow.
