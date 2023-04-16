Weather Alert

...AN INTENSIFYING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Temperatures below freezing have begun to overspread central Wisconsin, causing rain to change to snow. This cold air will continue to spread eastward overnight, leading to snow in most locations. Heavy snow is very likely over central Wisconsin tonight into Monday. The snow will be mixed with some sleet and freezing rain at times Monday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Highest snow amounts to the west. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&