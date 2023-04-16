ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW) - Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning. Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m. The girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, the boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants. The teens were last seen in Lincoln County, investigators are searching in Oneida County on Shingle Mill Road. If you see or know anything about the missing teenager's please contact the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100 or the Lincoln County Sheriff at 715-536-6272. This is a developing story stay tuned with Newswatch 12 for updates.
