RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Most people learned in high school that low supply and high demand drives prices higher. That's exactly what's happening in the housing market.
While that trend has been happening for years, the Federal Reserve's recent moves to increase interest rates are pushing home-buying out of some people's price range.
For example, take Oneida County and surrounding counties where sales on single family homes are down 26%. In fact, there's a total of twelve houses on the market in all of Rhinelander at this time. That's compared to 130 listings at one point. Simply put, it's been a wild ride for realtors as there are many buyers and not many homes.
A recent report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association says that lower inventories across WI have caused a decrease in home sales and increase in prices.
Christy Schneider of First Weber Realty in Rhinelander says the issue started in southern Wisconsin last July and soon crept North.
“We were 2-3 months behind that, and we’ve not had a drastic increase in inventory ever since," said Schneider.
“A combination of resilient demand and tight supply has pushed our median prices up by double digit margins," said David Clark, a professor of economics at Marquette University and consultant to the W.R.A.
He calls the Northwoods a volatile market when observing the statistics.
“You have lower levels of activity in the area, so it has a relatively lower base and so small changes in the numbers of sales can translate into larger percentage changes," said Clark.
But there’s more to it, especially in a region where many sales are for vacation homes.
“There’s a second home can be viewed as a luxury item and luxury items tend to respond more to economic fluctuations than necessities," said Clark.
For Schneider, all she can do is keep moving forward in a topsy-turvy market.
“We’re all ready to roll up our sleeves and work with buyers and sellers through this next market which is absolutely softer than it was in '21 and in '22," said Schneider
The good news is that new listings usually open in April or May, though its never a guarantee.
