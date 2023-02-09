LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Seniors in high school apply for scholarships as a way to help pay for college. For one student in Laona, a huge financial burden was lifted thanks to the herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship. "$10,000 like this can set up a path for a very successful future," said Taylor Novak. The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who achieve and overcome adversity in the classroom as well as their personal lives. "I think this is the first time we seen this scholarship with our current principal and myself being the counselor and it’s been excellent to be apart of that," she added.
A scholarship Taylor Novak says only appears every seven years which makes it extra special for this years winner Zoie Cayan. A senior at Laona High School who puts 110% into whatever she’s doing. "I spend a lot of my time either busy or with work," said Zoie Cayan. "I like to put a lot of my time and effort into things I can see positive impacts into our community," said Cayan. Something that’s making a difference in the community is a new club that was created. "I started a club, clean and green sustainability where we are working with Forest County now," said Zoie. "We are doing bee keeping in Crandon we are getting books on sustainability for the library, just really big things," she added.
Zoie can’t believe that she was selected to receive this scholarship. "It was very overwhelming, I started crying, because its such a huge deal," she said. With graduation a few months away the old saying “hard work pays off” is all the motivation she needs to continue her success.
"I hope she gets everything she is inspires to get," said Taylor. "Everything that I worked hard for has paid off," said Zoie. "To be able to see it and just know that I accomplished this and that my teachers recognized me for this really good about it," she added. $10,000 will be sent to the University of Wisconsin River Falls in the fall semester. Where Zoie will be majoring in Animal Science Pre-Vet.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com