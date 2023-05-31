LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - "For a long time there wasn’t a lot of things that were going on COVID didn’t help, we weren’t able to be together as a community and now people are just looking for that," said Mary Belland.
To help solve that issue, two years ago a group of individuals in Forest County started a non-profit called the Laona Beautifying Committee.
"We didn’t want to put a burden on our tax payers so we decided to make this nonprofit organization and gain funding for the infrastructure for the town to maybe improve the curb appeal to make it look a little nicer for our visitors," said Mary.
Mary Belland is the president of the committee, she says ever since the group started a lot has changed. From hosting more community events to making the area look more eye-catching.
"We like to provide things like the banners you see on main street, the new veterans park that we just had a naming ceremony for," said Mary. "We like to do these things at low cost for people so they’re able to enjoy the day with us and we have had a ton of support from the community around here," said Belland.
With this new spark of light in the community, Belland says the future is only going to get brighter for Laona.
"We want to be consistent with our events, we want to keep people coming into the area and we want people to keep coming into the town of Laona because we have a ton to offer," she added.
