LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - From dental drills to needles there’s a lot of tools needed for dentists to clean teeth, but some people are afraid to receive that treatment due to dentophobia, something that Dr. Peter Schindelholz sees very often. With a nickname “Painless” a lot of people come here, because of our reputation of taking care of people that are high anxiety about dentistry," said Dr. Peter Schindelholz. This phobia can affect anybody no matter how young or old they are. Dr. Laura Goll, says there are many triggers to a person phobia such as fear of pain, blood or a bad experience. "We actually have a lot of adult patients that will tell us back, when they were younger the dentists didn’t even use anesthetics, so that can be very painful numbing when they do treatment," said Dr. Laura Goll.
Overcoming dentophobia may be difficult, but it is crucial to visit the dentist annually for treatment. "You can actually have more difficultly or bigger procedures that you are needing when you come in cause it’s been a while," said Dr. Goll. "If you were coming in for maintenance which is usually pain free, but if you’re getting into more treatment you’re looking at more numbing and more time in the chair," she added. A trip to dentist’s may be terrifying for some, however the father-daughter duo say there’s nothing to be afraid of. "We try to maintain a relax atmosphere at all times we try to make it as fun as possible," said Dr. Schindelholz. "We have tons of different things in the dental field to make you feel more comfortable based on what those different anxieties are," said Dr. Goll. "That’s what we do we are here to help you and make sure you get the care that you need," she added.
Dentophobia is something that will not go away overnight. If you’re experiencing any issues be sure discuss those your fears with your dentist.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com