LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Youth Art Month is a national event held every March, highlighting the talent and creativity of students as well as the achievements of educators. In Land O Lakes, young artists have an opportunity that most don't seeing their art in a gallery. "They’re definitely are excited to participate and they’re excited to come back year after year," said Jennifer Anderson. This week Land O’ Lakes Arts has been celebrating Youth Art Month by displaying masterpieces of local students around the area. "It's a goal they can work towards with their teacher and to know that there’s a special spot for their artwork," said Jennifer.
What makes this gallery so special is that there is no specific theme, McCall Hocking says that allows students to show off their creativity "There’s fish, there’s dogs, there’s kind of little of everything," said McCall Hocking. "So its nice to see the variety to see how creative the kids can get the art teachers did a wonderful job bringing all of this in there’s a lot to see it's very fun," said Hocking. Hocking says the exhibit gives the student artists a lot of pride. "It’s an amazing opportunity seeing your artwork framed hanging somewhere in a brand-new building," said Hocking. "For a lot of these kids it’s a great opportunity for them to feel very proud to celebrate their creativity," she added.
Jennifer and McCall believes that Youth Art Month can inspire anybody, no matter how young or old they are. "If you’re looking at this exhibit you can see that you are usually uninhibited," said Jennifer. "You see in their artwork a part of them and we really hope to foster, that’s something we all need to have as adults," she added. "It’s such a wonderful event for both the community it brings vibrancy to our little town, it’s a great event for the kids and the adults to view," said McCall.
