Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING... Scattered heavy snow showers will drop southeast across the area this evening. The brief bursts of snow with the strongest snow showers will result in a significant reduction in visibility, possibly to less than 1/4 mile at times, and pose a hazard to anyone traveling across the area. Otherwise, periods of light snow will continue, especially across Vilas county. Gusty west winds will also produce some blowing and drifting of the snow that has already fallen. Temperatures well below freezing will result in untreated roads remaining snow covered and slippery. Anyone traveling this evening should be prepared for the possibility of encountering heavy snow showers with greatly reduced visibility. Use extra caution, and allow extra time to reach your destination.