MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomorrow marks week one of the high school football season where many teams will be accompanied by their school bands. After kicking off the New Year in Pasadena last year, Lakeland Union is one of eight schools trying to return to their peak form.
It’s training camp but of a different kind. Instead of eleven players on the field, there’s a full band of Lakeland Union High School students getting ready to march for the upcoming season. But before they can do that, it’s a matter of combining the motion and the music.
45 Thunderbird musicians are hard at work bringing their 30 new members to par with their performance at the Rose Parade last school year.
“The expectation level is raised and they go, I can do this because I did this last year for 6.5 miles at the Rose Parade and so it’s really phenomenal right now. This is our new norm, so they’re excited. They’re going alright, now what can we do with this," said band director Bill Richter.
It’s not just the tunes they must master, but the rhythm of the beat as well.
“It’s completely different from walking, you’re using completely different muscles. You’re using a completely different form and posture. So, putting everything together so many little itty-bitty things that add together to be what we do on the field," said Richter.
As it goes with learning a sport, Richter says its best to focus on the fundamentals.
“We did basics marching which is just like basketball like how many times do you throw free throws in basketball? Every day in practice and it’s part of that process and so same thing here. Our basics marching – getting kids used to marching as a group. Where are their eyes looking? How are they presenting their bodies," said Richter.
“It just all relies on breath support and focus, as long as you know you’re spots and you’re able to breathe and be able to support all of your notes with your breath, you’re good to go," said Abby Harrington.
“Every single day is just striving for that little bit better...It’s all going to be different. The seniors – they’re like I got this, I’ve done this before. The freshmen are like I’m going to just march right now and I’m going to hopefully add some notes as I’m going through. Maybe, maybe not and so each step is just a little incremental in that," said Richter.
The band will march for two games this season and play music from the stands for the rest.
The band will also be bringing back their free car wash tomorrow in the school lot and Save More from 12-3. Donations will benefit the their program.
