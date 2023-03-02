LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - For a decade, Lac Du Flambeau tribal officials tried to negotiate rights-of-way for non-tribal residents using tribal roads to get to their properties. Because the title companies and town were not negotiating in good faith the tribe put up barricades on four of their roads. Its now been about a month since the barricades were put down and its causing a lot of strain for people living behind them. "I didn’t think it would get to this point," said Dave Kievet.
On January 31st the lives of many Lac Du Flambeau residents changed. "The tribe has decided almost overnight with less than 24 hours at least to the homeowners that they were going to push the issue forward and they came in and shut the property down," said Kievet. Traveling across lakes is the only way to get around. People like Dave Kievet says doing something like going to the grocery store has been a problem. "It’s been difficult, it’s been manageable," said Dave. "Unfortunately, we got some really good friends and really good neighbors up here to allow us to use utilize our snowmobiles, utilize their garages, utilize their houses so they can get changed and do what we need to do to carry on with our life but this is getting to be a little bit out of hand," he added.
Center Sugar Bush Lane, is one of the four roads blocked by barricades because of the limited access to roads. One family had to leave their home because their daughter couldn’t get to school. "It was scary, honestly I packed three days’ worth of clothing my daughter I don’t even think she packed clothing," said Pam Kester. "We grabbed her stuff animals we grabbed our dogs and we left we thought it would be three days, she added." However, those three days turned into a month. Pam Kester is currently living in Iowa with her daughter and she says that the change of scenery definitely took a toll.
"My daughter has been trying to do her school work from a distance, but it has been very difficult to her she neuro divergent, she has autism, and she has several other significant learning disabilities," she said. "She’s been struggling with depression, she’s been having trouble with her sleep it’s been super stressful for her," said Kester. A major concern for residents is not being on the same page as the tribal members. "I am just frustrated that the tribe is concerned about our safety to walk down this road today that no plowing has been done," said Julie Spanton. "I am actually up here by myself without a vehicle to get anywhere, our driveways have all been plowed in with three feet of snow, I don’t think our health and well being is being look at what so ever," said Julie.