TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods has a rich history of waterskiing, including Tomahawk which is home to the Kwahamot Waterski Club along the Wisconsin River.
The group just jumped into their 64th season. Following their season opener Memorial Day weekend, the club is welcoming fans to Kwahamot Bay on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays,
If there's one thing to know about starting another season of water skiing, its that you're only as good as your last time on the water.
“Finally, you get to hit the water, and everyone’s really excited," public address announcer Mickey Loka.
In its 64rd season, a classic summer attraction is back.
Mickey Loka relays the action on the water to those in the stands.
“We always say you got to put on your best performance, you never know when someone’s in the stands for the first time, or is never going to be back. You want them to really enjoy it and leave a good impression for them," said Loka.
“Your acts are so intense that you get that adrenaline dump each time you step off a ski barefoot and hit the jump, whatever you’re doing and then listening to that crowd when you complete an act is just unreal," said Max Kubisiak in his 2nd season for the club.
Kubisiak is already working on the skills he picked up from last year.
“This year, just building on that, trying to get more acts, so now hopefully get into some doubles, some trios maybe now that I have those foundations built from last year," said Kubisiak.
Most seasons, skiing in early spring can be quite frigid, but this year’s warmer temperatures are allowing all of the skiers to make the most of their time in the water.
“Usually it’s a shock, and you can tell when someone falls, they’re gritting their teeth and they’re swimming fast to get to shore and to the pickup boat because it’s just so chilly and actually the water is not horrible this year, which is great. In Northern Wisconsin it’s all you can ask for," said Loka.
There’s one thing that brings crowds back all summer long.
“Come out, enjoy what could quite possible be the last chance at free entertainment that there is in America," said Loka.
