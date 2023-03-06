TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Waterskiing may not be front of mind this time of year, but one club is already preparing for its upcoming season. This time of year, they still have polish their challenging routines before they perform.
Just because its the offseaon doesn't mean that Kwahamot waterskiiers aren't hard at work. In fact, they recently trained at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells which welcomed 470 attendees.
“There really is no offseason," said Keith Hanse, a boat driver with the Kwahamot's.
Before the ski club is show-ready come May, there’s more than simply getting equipment ready.
“For the nine months that we’re on the water, there’s a lot of work that gets done every month.”
Hanse and his skiers attended a national offseason training conference called ThinkTank.
“Every ski show, they want to grow the sport, so they want to see other shows do better, so it’s a really unique opportunity and it’s great for clubs," said Hanse.
Unlike other sports where competitors like to keep their cards close to the vest, ski clubs of different levels share tips and tricks with one another.
“It’s like getting all NFL teams together and asking them how they do stuff, (but) they’re forthcoming with all of the information," said Hanse.
Clubs hear from USA waterski officials and judges for upcoming competitions this year, and train with one another.
“They’re coming up with all of these new acts, and talking about it, and you could bring that back to your team and say ‘hey, we could try this, let’s try this act or implement this procedure, or how other shows do stuff, lets try and adapt that to our show'," said Hanse.
It informs clubs of the latest rule changes, with coaching sessions to make their acts better.
“Climbing on the water behind the boat is still different than doing it on land, but if you have that confidence in knowing where to put your hand, where to put your foot, where to step, where to lean back, and learning with these people there, they give you all of these little tricks," said Hanse.
Allowing clubs to be even more prepared for the summer.
“In doing all of this work ahead of time before the season starts, it’ll make the season easier too," said Hanse.
The Kwahamot Waterski Club will be starting shows on Memorial day weekend, and keep them going through Labor Day weekend.
