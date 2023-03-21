WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the US donate blood according to the Red Cross. Locals in the Lakeland area today contributed to that number. Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff welcomed people of all ages and blood types to give blood.
The Knights of Columbus ran the drive with help from the Community Blood Center. Ray Knapstein was one of the Knights who participated.
"It's just something that we wanted to do, its part of what the Knights are, and its a good program. They say that 1 time you donate blood, it can donate blood, it can actually save 3 lives," said Knapstein.
It's an event that the local Knights of Columbus with Council 7827 have done there since the church opened about 15 years ago, and they now do four drives per year.
"It's necessary for this area, there's always a need for it, and our church has been terrific as far as sponsoring it, its something that's a good community event," said Knapstein who, in fact, learned that 8 donations is the equivalent of 1 gallon of blood.
23 registered for this event with 33 total slots available and walk-ins were accepted. The blood drive is one of the many fundraisers that the knights hold throughout the year.
