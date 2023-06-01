TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - For the past 25 years, Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping local kids through mentorship. At the end of this school year, they've seen a new program of theirs pay off... an after school night dedicated to tutoring.
Kinship receives money from a variety of community fundraisers, but one investment from a national initiative helped to bridge the digital divide that was getting in the way of academic success.
“It opens so many doors for them," said Kinship's executive director Patti Hilgendorf.
Since 1997, Kinship of Tomahawk has mentored students, adding a tutoring night for middle and high schoolers this academic year.
“Working on building those study habits so that we’re not in a predicament when they’re seniors scrambling... When we first started, we weren’t sure how it was going to look or how it was going to turn out," said Hilgendorf.
However, the biggest obstacle that Kinship faced was money.
“She told me about this program that they really want to implement but they didn’t really have the funds to do so," said director of executive affairs for AT&T Wisconsin Robyn Gruner.
That’s when a 10,000 grant from the AT&T foundation helped cover costs for transportation to the Kinship house and paid tutors that were retired teachers.
“We realized especially during covid that there are some barriers to connecting with technology, whether that’s they don’t have access to technology, they don’t have access to the means to access technology, or there’s just a lack of education," said Gruner.
With the new program in place, Kinship expects to see a 100% graduation rate for their seniors, compared to 50% before the added tutor nights.
“There were a couple of seniors that were really close to graduating and we’re able to work with the school really closely to make sure that that didn’t happen," said Higendorf.
And as the school year wraps up, Kinship is looking ahead to fund future endeavors.
“Every month there’s something big that isn’t even us initiating the fundraising, but it allows us to put more time into the programing and into the kids," said Hilgendorf.
Now that school is almost out of session, they are focused on family events like their Bike Rodeo starting at 1pm in their parking lot.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”