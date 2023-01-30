TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1997 the Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping kids around the area through their youth mentoring program. Executive Director Patti Hilgendorf says their mission is quite simple. "Providing mentoring opportunities to children and families in our community," said Patti Higendorf. "What goes through that is mentoring the whole family to make change to help them through some tough times and get our kids through high school graduation," she said. "To achieve that goal, they created an after-school program. With activities ranging from playing the Nintendo Wii, to making arts and crafts. Kris Berg believes this is making a huge impact.
"They need to know that there’re other opportunities for them, they need the support, they need a safe place to go, they need help with homework," said Kris Berg. "Maybe mom and dad just don’t have time to do it at home or their guardians don't have time to work with them," she added. With the objective to steer kids on a good path. The Kinship of Tomahawk hopes that the kids will cherish the life lessons that are being taught to them for the future. "We just want them to grow and be more productive citizens on their own when they get older," said Hilgendorf. "Life doesn’t have to be so difficult and that there’s always opportunities for good experiences," said Berg.
Visit Kinship of Tomahawk for more information.
