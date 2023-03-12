BRYANT, Wis (WJFW) - The Annual Fun Day took place at the Kettlebowl Ski Hill and Cross County Trail. This event is celebrated every year at the end of the skiing season to provide a big thank you to the community. The day featured many fun activities for families to participate in. Scott Peterson a volunteer at the Langlade County Ski Club says this a wonderful celebration. "Just to give back to the community, show appreciation to all of the people that comes during the year," said Scott Peterson. "We are giving free pizza out, there are prizes, we are having races we have a pond that we are going to ski through at the end of the day so its just a great celebration for families,' he added.
This event attracts local snowboarders like Seth Beaber who has been hitting the trails since he was little. He says the annual fun day is something he always looks forward to. "Well it’s a lot of fun, definitely something that people should try and especially with the snow conditions like there is today goggles are very necessary," said Seth Beaber. "I tried going down before without my goggles and you just cant see a thing its hitting your face. So, it’s a lot of fun, its defiantly different looking down from up there," said Beaber.
According to their Facebook page, there was a total of 2,487 skiers and snowboarders this season.
