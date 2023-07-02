July 4th celebrations around the Northwoods

(WJFW)-
ANTIGO
Parade down 10th Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Antigo High School at dusk.
EAGLE RIVER
Celebrate our Nations’ freedom and Eagle River’s hometown pride by taking in our spectacular parade with over 60 entrants including many specialty floats. Then afterwards Join us for our 4th of July Party in the Street for family games, music, food, and a beer garden.
300 East Wall Street,
Eagle River, WI 54521
11:00am – Noon
LAND OF LAKES
Celebrate Independence Day at the Largest Fireworks Show in the Northwoods!! Come early for a great spot and experience an evening of food, entertainment and more. A fun family Northwoods experience that will leave you wanting to come back to this yearly event with an amazing fireworks show you will not forget. (free admission) Concert by The Old Pine Road Band Beer Garden by the Land O' Lakes Chamber of Commerce
MANOTIWSH WATERS
Boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier
Music in the park at Koller Park from 3-6 p.m.
Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest Lake Park
MINOCQUA
Celebrate Independence Day by joining the fun in downtown Minocqua. The kiddie parade starts at 3:45 pm and pre-registration is not required. Children should gather on the sidewalk near Redman Realty (corner of Park Street West and Hwy. 51 South) by 3:15 pm on the 4th of July. All bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers may be decorated in red, white and blue. No motorized vehicles are allowed in the kiddie parade.
The main parade takes off at 4 pm from the visitors center and heads north on Hwy 51 through downtown.
The Min-Aqua Bats will perform a special show for the July 4th crowd beginning at 7 pm at the Aqua Bowl on Lake Minocqua. The group has provided free, thrilling water ski shows for over 50 years each summer.
RHINELANDER
The annual parade will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 11 a.m. The theme this year is “SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS” To honor our current returning troops, 50 years since our Vietnam Veterans returned home and to all who have served in our military.
Area businesses, families, schools, groups and non-profits are encouraged to participate.
Dale Schlieve, Parade Coordinator (715) 369-1814