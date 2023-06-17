MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Island City Wine Walk took place in downtown Minocqua last night This event has been in action since 2018. The wine walk is sponsored by the Minocqua Island Business Association a non-profit helps raise money for different activities in the area.
People that paid 30 dollars received a ticket to sample wine from different businesses. Orgainzer, Jo Schaeffel-Lynch she says she see looks forward to this event every year.
"The merchants have as much fun as the participants do everybody loves coming in and trying out the different wines everyone has snacks it’s just a really good time," said Jo Schaeffel-Lynch.
This year 200 people bought tickets and 20 different businesses participated in the Wine Walk. Jo says this event allows people to show what businesses have to offer.
"It’s just nice to see people come out and have fun they get a chance to go inside some of the stores they might never go into and we see people haven’t seen in a while so it’s just really a fun night for everyone," said Jo.
25 percent of the proceeds made yesterday will go towards a local non-profit.
