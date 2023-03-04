TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, Taste of Tomahawk took place at the Inshalla country club. They say its a way people can celebrate the season the winter season slowly shifting to spring. What makes Taste Of Tomahawk unique is that there is a theme every year. This year organizers went with the theme "Call of The Wild Northwoods Style. The Inshalla Club House was filled with people wearing flannels in style of the Lumberjacks. Sherry Hulett from the Tomahawk Regional Chamber Of Commerce, says a lot of people look forward to their event each year. "Its one thing people looked at for the last 18 years, something to come out to something to break up that myotomy from winter to spring just to kind of taste sample and have a great time," said Sherry Hulett.
Guests sampled local and regional foods as well as drinks from the many local businesses. Hulett says it allow attendees to try things they're not familiar with. "I have been walking around talking to people, Hey you having fun your glass is empty you need to fix that," said Sherry Hulett. "Everybody is having a good time they’re listening to the music Mike Bacakby Jeff Cahlhoon is here, so we got the music going and just a lot of people having a great time on a Saturday afternoon," said Hulett.
