WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Indian Society Of Central Wisconsin celebrated Holi on Saturday, it's a popular Hindu festival also known as the Festival of Colors.
This festival has been around in the area for 3 years. COVID caused this celebration to stop but now they're back and better than ever. Swaty Biswas the president of the society says bringing the community together is the main goal.
"I'm just happy that the community is coming together like this, i'm so proud of our organization it’s volunteer run and we all work together to put events like this," said Swaty Biswas.
Families had the opportunity to dance, sing and enjoy great food. Biswas says she's happy to share her culture with the people of Central Wisconsin.
"We came from India and what we feel is that we left all of these beautiful cultures behind, but we don’t really want to give them up,"said Swaty. "We want to share them with people of Central Wisconsin, because there is so much beauty and the diversity that we have over here, so that’s why it’s important that we do this work," said Biswas.
Without the help of the many volunteers this event wouldn't be possible.
