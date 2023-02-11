GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - Today the Wisconsin Trailblazers Dog Club hosted a brand-new race, but it wasn't in Merrill like it usually is. Their annual dog sledding event was relocated to a farm in Gleason, because the club had to deal with close to 30 landowners at their previous site, ,making it hard to organize each year. A benefit of the new location is that the race doesn't include hills... Making it much easier for dog mushers. Race Marshall Keith Omernick, says he was pleased about this new chapter in the event's history.
“We had to cut some mileage a little shorter,” said Keith Omernick. “We didn’t have quite enough time to get some trails cleared to get the full length of mileage for the bigger teams, but basically the trails turned out beautiful and I’m sure there will be a lot bigger entries next year,” he added.
This race was created to honor Doris Lovrine who was heavily involved with the club for many years. Races will continue tomorrow at 10 AM.
