WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight takes veterans from across Northern Wisconsin to Washington DC to see sites and memorials for the wars in which they served. The group's co-founder, Jim Campbell, is trying to bring attention to the group in a new way. Campbell is in the running for a spot on a motorcycle show that would design a honor-flight-themed ride.
His idea combines his love for motorcycles and the flight - which is why he applied four years ago to have a bike made through the hit tv show OC Choppers.
“It came up every year, and this year I decided to give it another shot, go for number one," said Campbell.
After the public voting closes, the winner’s idea would become a reality on this show from it’s specialty builders.
“I’m going to try to encourage Paul Sr. to build a trike, because a lot of guys in my generation now are riding trikes, simply because they are getting older, and trikes don’t tip over like two-wheels do," said Campbell.
While voting continues, Jim is ready to share his ideas. But, first things first he has to win the competition.
"I don’t want to take anything for granted because I was in first place the entire competition four years ago and on the last day, I dropped out of number 1, so I don’t want that to happen again.”
Campbell may not have made the bike yet, but he does have his plans ready.
“The design and the painting, and the etchings will all recognize World War II, Korea, and Vietnam era veterans and also for example the memorials that they see. We want to capture those kinds of images on the bike and of course the color scheme would be very patriotic as well. I would imagine a lot of red white and blue," said Campbell.
Once made, the bike would value between $100,000-$150,000 - all money that Campbell would put towards the flight.
“I’ll want to keep it but I’m not going to...If you equate that to the number of veterans that will be going on the trip, its about $500 to send one veteran. So, it could be 200-300 veterans that would get their trip of a lifetime as a result of the sale of this motorcycle," said Campbell.
If you would like to vote for Campbell's bike to make it to the show, you can visit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight's at dreamchopper.com/2023/james-campbell-jr for more information.
