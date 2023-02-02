RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin Public Service latest clean energy continues to shine bright as it hits a milestone. The company's Hodag Solar Park reached its one-year anniversary a few days ago. Hodag Solar Park is the third large-scale solar facility WPS has brought online since 2020. This facility features 21,000 solar panels on 50 acres near Rhinelander. Matt Cullen from WPS says the solar park has impacted the area tremendously.
"Really this is something that we were looking at and the experience that we have received by operating those other large scale solar parks help us ensure that this facility ran efficiently," said Matt Cullen. Since beginning operations last January, the facility has produced enough energy to power more than 2.5 million smart phones, 98,000 laptops, and power 2,500 electric vehicles. "So, no matter what the conditions were, whether it was bitter cold temperatures, hot humid weather or even damaging storms Hodag Solar Park reliably served our customers throughout its first year," said Cullen. Cullen says he next step is to reduce carbon emissions 60% by the end 2025 and 80% by 2030.
