RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a beautiful day in Rhinelander and people took advantage of that this morning. The 16th Annual Hodag Run For Your Life brought a large crowd to Hodag Park. Runners from all ages participated in this event.
They participated in the in the 5k, or 10k run. People also had to option to walk as well. This event is organized by the YMCA of the Northwoods. Linda May the new CEO says it's important to be outside especially on days like this.
"The Y is about a healthy mind, spirit and body and the race just fits all of that it’s amazing when a community comes together and just spends time with their families and their friends and their neighbors," said Linda May.
This year 188 runners entered in this year event and to enhance the atmosphere 97.3 played live music. Satchel Beranek participated in the 10k run, and he was pleased with his performance.
"I ended up second in the 10k which is pretty cool just came out I wanted to get a race in the books I got some longer ones later in the year so it was kind of a good barometer," said Satchel Beranek.
Runners who placed in their age group received a medal and a hodag hat. After the award ceremony children chased the hodag.
