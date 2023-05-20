RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - When you hear the word Hodag you may not know what that is, but it's a pretty big deal here in Rhinelander. On Saturday, the Hodag Heritage Festival took place bringing people from out of the state.
This event was started in 2021 as a way to celebrate the mythical creature and as well as the community. Throughout the day, various activities took place at the park, ranging from live music to even a Hodag calling contest.
Rachel Boehlen from the Rhinelander Area Chamber Of Commence, says the community was looking forward to this event for a long time.
"Our community is so proud of the Hodag and where we come from and you can see it everywhere people are wearing their green stuff their Hodag stuff they’re walking around with their Hodag antlers on and it’s a great time," said Rachel Boehlen.
The event has grown even bigger in the past year, adding more vendors as well as more guest speakers. Amanda Anderson believes that the beautiful weather made the event even better.
"It’s actually really, really good even at the pancake breakfast, so many people where here ready to start the day early since like 8, so yeah it’s awesome last year it was very cloudy so today’s weather is bringing the people out," said Amanda Anderson.
Organizers hope that the event will continue to grow even bigger in the future.
