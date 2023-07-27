Historic steam train still up and running in Laona

LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live in the 19th century? A popular attraction in Forest County is allowing people to do just that by riding on an authentic Lumber Jack Steam Train.
Laona has a population of around 500, but it has a feature that most places don’t. A fully functional 4-spot steam locomotive.
"How many people knows what it takes to actually operate a steam locomotive anymore," said Erik Shicotte.
Erik Shicotte is one of the engineers for the Lumberjack Steam Train. He says operating the machine takes at least two people along with several more throughout the train.
"You need a conductor and a break man, because we back up for half of our run so we need someone back there to watch out and make sure there is nothing in our way," said Shicotte.
The steam train does around five round-trips per day, so it needs about 1,500 gallons of water to function. Erik also says that it gets really hot at the front of the train so hydration is key.
"Make sure you drink plenty of water," said Erik. In that cab if it’s 90 degrees outside then it’s probably between 120 and 140 up there, so we keep all of the doors and windows open all the time," he added.
This steam train has been operating on the Laona trails for 97 years, it still operates to this very day because of the constant maintenance.
"Keeping this alive and the fact that this is still here for people to come see and experience between the forestry aspect and the railroad aspect of it which go hand and hand, it’s absolutely incredible that this is hear for people to come see smell and feel," said Erik.
The Lumberjack Steam Train brings passengers to the Camp 5 Museum. A family fun atmosphere full of different activities. You can visit here for more information.