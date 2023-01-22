ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WJFW)- An announcement was made over the weekend that the Hiller's Radar Run, which takes place annually in St. Germain will be canceled this year due to unsafe conditions on little St. Germain lake.
Hiller's Radar Run director Amy Greenberg said in a recorded statement that the decision was not easy. "With the rain, the warmer temperatures, and the significant snowfall this week it has created the perfect storm to ruin the west bay of Little St. Germain and to deem it unsafe to hold our event," said Greenburg.
She went on to say that the organizers number one priority is safety of all who participate. "And we stand by our decision full heartedly knowing that it was the right one to make," said Greenberg.
The races were scheduled to take place on February 3rd & 4th.