Hiking essentials, what to bring in your pack

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Outdoor recreation is one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing industries and according to the state’s office of outdoor recreation, 95 percent of Wisconsin residents participate in some form of outdoor recreation. Hiking is one of the more popular activities and one of the most accessible. Tom Stephens is the owner of The Hiker Box in Eagle River and has hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail, North Country Trail, Superior Hiking Trail, and Ice Age Trail. His experience helped him hone his hiking pack.
Venturing out, even for a short hike can turn into something dangerous that’s why he always brings a few necessities. He says there are a few things that essential items in his backpack.
- Water Bottle (32oz)
- Small snack – granola bar or fruit
- First Aid Kit
- Space blanket
- Compass
- Map
He says, “you really just want to carry the things that you need or the things that you might need without carrying things that you're really never going to need.”
He said people tend to carry things like a hatchet or saw, which are meant to help stay in the woods, but not survive overnight and be rescued.
Tom says, it’s an excellent idea to let people know where you’re going an when you expect to be back. And if that’s not possible, Tom says a simple message is better than nothing.
Stephens says, he will sometimes leave a note on his vehicle’s dashboard with his anticipated date of departure from the trail, so if a ranger or other official find it and you aren’t back, they know where to start the search and rescue efforts.