RHINLANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 2nd Annual Heal Creek Dog Dash & Winter Fest kicked off this morning. This event was created to help bring the popular winter sport to Rhinelander. The atmosphere was incredible with smiles on peoples faces, kids playing in snow and of course lots and lots of dogs barking. Organizer, Niina Baum says while sled dog racing is the main attraction of the event, there's also other activities to do. "We do have a lot happening which takes a lot of coordination," said Niina Baum. "It takes help from a lot of groups we have probably 6 or 8 different organizations that are helping make this happen and they’re all working together to offer different things for different people," said Baum.
From live music, to sledding down hills, there was something for everyone. Kids like Cheyanne Van Der Leest had the chance to experience what it like to be a dog musher through the Mut Run. There are dogs everywhere, there kids being pulled," said Cheyanne Van Der Leest. "I went super duper fast like this amount of fast and I love it," she smiled. If you missed Saturday's event don't worry, races and the many activities will continue tomorrow at 9 AM at the Northwoods Golf Club.
