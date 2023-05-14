Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch for northern Wisconsin Monday... .Low relative humidity and warm temperatures may combine to produce critical fire weather conditions Monday. A Red Flag Warning may be needed. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Northern Marinette County, Lincoln, Langlade, Northern Oconto County and Southern Marinette County. * TIMING...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * WINDS...West 5 to 10 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Firefighters, emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor forecasts for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire situation. &&