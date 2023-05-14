RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Sunday is Mother Day which is a day devoted to celebrating the hard work moms do across the county. This day is often celebrated with fun activities, food or just spending time together. Sunday morning in Rhinelander, Hanson's Garden Village was celebrating this special day for moms with a petting zoo as the gardening season starts to begin.
Hanson’s Garden Village is a sanctuary in Rhinelander where people come to buy flowers and herbs, but this weekend is a little different.
"So, it’s Mother Day today and it’s one of the biggest days at Hanson Garden Village," said Beth Hanson.
Which means that families will be looking that special gift for mom, Beth Hanson says it’s a beautiful sight to see.
"We are just trying to get through day to day it’s a busy season in the green house industry, so we got a lot of plants selling a lot of stuff people are ready to get out in their garden the weather is finally warming up," said Hanson.
Hanson’s Garden Village was full of people with green thumbs, but to add even more fun for the special holiday, a petting zoo was at the garden for families to enjoy.
"So, the petting zoo was something we started a few years ago and it’s just nice to have something as a mother’s day activity for people to do on the holiday," said Hanson.
Moms like Eileen and Virginia says their kids enjoy the wide variety of animals.
"I think it's really cute I think the kids are loving it," said Eileen Liljeren.
"It’s a wonderful thing so they can come enjoy some animals and I can come get some flowers," said Virginia Wilson.
Special moments like coming to Hanson’s on Mother’s Day will create memories that will last forever.
"I think it’s wonderful I love the Northwoods it’s a great place to be and it’s just a great addition to an already beautiful place up here," said Wilson.