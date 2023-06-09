EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Pickleball is all the rage right now, but here in Eagle River there is still a thriving tennis community.
The Greater Eagle River Tennis Association, or GERTA, is actually expanding their kids camps with the goal of learning teamwork, improving coordination, and developing a love for the game.
"We really want to see our youth grow in this program," said GERTA President Sue Richmond.
The Greater Eagle River Tennis Association is back in season, with an extended youth tennis camp running through June.
“I think this is a better format and it really gives them double their time for learning," said Richmond.
“We would like the kids to come out and feel comfortable learning how to number 1 hit the ball and number two play with everybody," said camp coordinator Sherry Stecker who though the previous program that ran one week wasn’t enough time for kids to advance their skillsets. “My philosophy always is – we’re at three quarters of a century here now. I want some younger kids to play with me when I’m really old and decrepit.”
By focusing on the needs of age range, GERTA hopes the kids grow a love for the game.
“When you watch the pros, they all say that they started at a young age too, and that’s how you do it, you start young and you practice and practice and maybe someday they’ll be on the pro circuit and we’ll say hey, we started that," said Richmond.
The courts are right next to the Vilas County Fairgrounds here in Eagle River. The camp is broken up by age range and ability. If a kid is progressing quickly, they can move up.
