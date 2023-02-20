WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A lot of local governments have had to make cuts in recent years that could mean fewer police officers or firefighters for a city. Governor Tony Evers was at the Wausau Fire Department today joined by other local leaders around the area. He is proposing boosts to local budgets through his state budget The plan is to send 20 percent of the state’s sale tax back to local communities through shared revenues. This would go to fund essential services like fire, EMS, and Law enforcement. Evers says its a great way to make cities safer. "Whether its around public safety, issues about public health issues around other things that the Mayor City Council and others are concerned about are real," said Gov. Tony Evers.
The amount of shared revenue the state has sent to local governments has declined for years meanwhile costs continue to rise. "So I have been working hard over the last four years to get people a better place," said Evers. "I spent a lot of time in the last campaign talking about the need for shared revenue which is a term that is used for money that is sent from the state to local municipalities," he added. The Governor's budget also includes investments in infrastructure and clean water.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com