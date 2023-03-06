RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Rhinelander on Monday to highlight his investments in child care and out of school programing for working families. He also wants to add more funding for child care programs in the next budget which state republican would have to agree with. Tiny Tykes Daycare has been in Rhinelander for 10 years, because of the Child Care Program through Gov. Evers, they received more than $33,000.
There are currently 6 kids enrolled in the day care with a max capacity of 8, The demand is currently high at the moment with 25 infants on the waiting list. Gov. Evers says daycares are important for a child's development. "We seen all sorts of large childcare places and this is 8 kids and doing great things for these 8 kids," said Gov. Tony Evers. "Giving them a chance to interact with each other and also give them a chance to work if they want," he said. The daycares mission is to aim to develop the children's social skills, emotional growth, and physical coordination. It is difficult for many young families to find child care in the Northwoods.
"Rural areas need childcare as much as any other place in the state," said Gov. Evers. "We need to support them and small places like this larger places, but if people want to work, they should have to feel comfortable that their kids are being taking care of and this is a good example of," said Evers. Amanda Engstron, the owner of the daycare says that the plan is to expand into a bigger building in the future. Gov. Evers is also proposing more than $22 million dollars for the Partner Up Grant program, which pairs up businesses with child care centers to reserve slots for working families and offsets some of the costs child care centers face.
