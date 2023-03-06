RHINLANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Around 40 landowners are suing LDF tribal leaders to reopen four roads that have been blocked by barricades for a month. The closures came after failed negotiations over right-of-way easements that expired in 2010. Last month Gov. Evers met with LDF tribe President John Johnson and the Tribal Council. Evers said he remains hopeful that all parties will reach a "meaningful resolution" in this ongoing dispute. He says the Bureau of Indian Affairs needs to do their job.
"At the end of the day, they need to do their job, the BIA needs to do their job and the only way we are going to solve this is have everybody come together so I’m hopeful that will happen," said Gov. Evers. There are nineteen residents behind the barricades that live there year-round. The tribe has said it wants $20 million from the town and title companies to secure an agreement.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com