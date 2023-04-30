TOWN OF STELLA, Wis. (WJFW) - Families and friends made their way to the Stella Town Hall on Sunday, where a fundraiser was being held for R&T's Dinky Diner. One month ago, R&T's Dinky Diner suffered a major structure fire in Rhinelander and was considered a total loss.
A group of organizers decided to come together to host this event to help raise funds for the building.
Krissy Bowman says her and her family is overwhelmed with the response from the community.
"My parents have done so much for our community," said Krissy Bowman. "They volunteer for fundraising events, they donate to events, they cook food for Fredrick House fundraiser," she added. "Every time there is some cause they’re there first people to sign, on so it's really nice to see everybody come back for them," said Bowman.
The town hall was filled with a lot of smiles, live music, raffles and of course food. Terrie Bowman one of the owners for R&T's Dinky Diner, says the atmosphere was incredible.
"I hope they’re feeling the love because this room is filled with it," said Terrie Bowman. "There have been hugs and cheers smiles, someone told me that it was like coming to the diner on a Sunday, they got to see everybody so it’s been great," said Terrie.
