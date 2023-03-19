LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - With snowmobiling season coming to an end, an area snowmobile club is reflecting on how they worked to keep people safe and maintain the trail trail system. The Frosty Snowmobile Club in Land O' Lakes which just has over 300 members emphasized safety by putting out videos encouraging people to "ride right" all throughout the season. Club president Phil Mendham said this year the snow has been very consistent, making for great and most importantly safe riding conditions. "Snowmobiling in Land O' Lakes and all of the Northwoods has probably been one of the best years we have had," said Phil Mendham. "We had snow early, its very important to get that Christmas, New Years week a lot of people are on vacation that week," said Phil. Mother nature was kind of a bummer presidents day weekend but she’s more than made up for it lately," he added.
Mendham says that Land O' Lakes pride their-selves on maintaining trails at the top of Wisconsin. This allows snowmobilers to experience the different areas of the Northwoods as well as the U-P. "Every club does a great job including our trail boss grooming everyday seven days a week and keeps smooth trails," said Mendham. "People love the nature the beauty and they keep coming back, people around here are nice to snowmobilers and the snowmobilers are nice to us," he said.
