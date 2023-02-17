TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Throughout the Northwoods, a rich history of waterskiing has entertained locals and tourists alike for generations. For the ski club in Tomahawk, the history behind its boats is a point of pride for some former skiers.
The Tomahawk boat company and the Kwahamot's - which is Tomahawk spelled backwards - have always been tied closely together. Two former members of the club are now working to bring a museum for the boats that once pulled them along the Wisconsin River.
Every summer in Tomahawk, history zooms by people in the form of a watercraft once made in town.
“The antique boat show, people just get a taste," said Bill Sparr. He along with the his lifelong friend Gene Winter are making a year round tribute to the Tomahawk boat company. “There’s a lot of history again here in Tomahawk which we want to share with the people as much as we can and so nice for the students and adults that forget, but there’s a lot of ties in with a small town like Tomahawk."
Sparr and Winter have many fond memories trailing behind Tomahawk boats while skiing for the Kwahamot's since the 1960s.
“Whether it was enjoying the clown acts or Gene, one of the finals of course was coming way up in the sky pass with his kite. Maybe the start of the show where ten or 12 of us would come in barefooting together," said Sparr.
Their love for the Tomahawk boat company runs deep. Winter’s uncle founded the company in 1945.
“Everything I’ve got is an original boat, and there’s a story behind everyone," said Winter.
Today, the two friends plan to move his 40 boats into a museum that will sit next to Kwahamot Bay.
“The day that we can see the boats going out on big trailers and heading out here to Tomahawk for everyone to see and share, that’ll be a super day for us," said Sparr.
After receiving approval from the city, all that’s left is raising funds for the 52' x 60' foot complex, and “just restoring the boats, I’ll probably be here every day," said Winter.
A vision that they hope will put the club and company’s partnership into history.
“Ideally, and of course Gene’s dream too is that it’ll never be forgotten, that we can pass this onto the community," said Sparr.
The group hopes to raise $60,000 for their facility. Those interested in donating to the community project can do so at Incredible Bank in Tomahawk.
