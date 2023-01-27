CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County Potawatomi Community unveiled their renovated museum today following several years worth of planning. Tribal members say that while there have been setbacks along the way, it is all worth it to them and all who will walk through their doors.
"The previous museum was very informational," said museum director Donald Keeble. He says that now after a years long process, the Potawatomi Museum is completely changed. "The tribe has progressed so much in the past ten-twenty years that we wanted to add," said Keeble.
The freshly remodeled museum houses new interactive language displays, a replica canoe, full-size wigwam, theater, and historic time-line of the Forest County Potawatomi. "We have so many tribal members who are succeeding today that we wanted to recognize everybody," said Keeble.
Through a series of small focus groups and meetings, the tribe was able to bring to life the historic culture of the Potawatomi. Vice-Chair of the Forest County Potawatomi, Heather Van Zile says the museum can now assist in teaching everyone about the tribe's past. "We believe in the importance of sharing our culture with different communities and being able to relate and develop good relationships," said Van Zile.
Keeble went on to say that while the museum honors the past generations, the way children can now learn the tribe's history through the interactive areas. "This is a building block for our kids to take and also put their own history in when it comes to that day," said Keeble.
The Forest County Potawatomi Museum is now open to the public Monday through Thursday 7AM to 5PM and is located inside the Cultural Center and Library Building.