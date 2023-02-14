CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- In just over one week the Forest County Potawatomi community will host a round dance which the organizers hope will grow into an annual event.
Tribal elder Brenda Shopodock has been a part of the group which has been planning the round dance since November. "Each time I talk about it, each day I think about it, I get emotional," said Shopodock. She's been to and seen round dances outside of Forest County for many years. She says now is the time Forest County Potawatomi held one of their own. "Because I love our community, I love our people." She continued, "and for us in this community, because there are many mourners right now and winter time is very hard, we wanted to bring this here," said Shopodock.
Shopodock along with the group of organizers including Justin Shawano say that the round dance is designed to heal and bring together the entire community, not just tribal members. "It doesn't matter what race, creed, color you are. Come join us this is going to be a fun time," said Shawano. "This is an opportunity for all of our youth, community members, and elders to come together to share that time together."
