CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - The Forest County Potawatomi Community is hosting its Winter's End Powwow all throughout this weekend. The annual event has been a popular one in the area for many years. Bringing in people from all across the state. Vice chair women, Heather Vanzile says the Powwow a big celebration of the winter finally coming to an end and something the community always looks forward to. “Its exacting we love have everyone join us when we have our traditional Powwow and today just seeing the crowd and the dancers and singers get together its great, it’s a great feeling,” said Heather Vanzile.
The weekend long event was held at the Potawatomi Community Center. Vanzile added everyone in the surrounding community is welcome to come join in. “I hope that we see more collaboration, more questions asked and just being able to share what we do,” said Vanzile. “Share our dances, share our regular and be able to explain that to individuals that might not understand,” she added. The Winter Powwow will continue Sunday starting at noon, with a grand entry honoring veteran taking place shortly after.
