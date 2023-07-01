CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - The Forest County Festival returned to Crandon this weekend for 6 years this event has been providing family entertainment in the summer. It's hosted by the Potawatomi Community.
There is something for everyone at the festival. From stuff animals, dozens of fantastic rides and of course every food you could possibly imagine. This event isn't like most festivals though all of the rides are free.
"Today is all about bringing the community together all of our small towns within Forest County and even those towns outside of Forest County it’s really about family and just enjoying each other’s company," said Heather Van Zile.
There is a five dollar parking fee, however that money goes towards the Crandon Fire Department. Fire Chief Darrell Wilson Sr. says the money they make at this event helps them not have to depend on taxpayers.
"This is the only big function that we have to make money to buy stuff that the city don’t buy for us money," said Darrell Wilson Sr.
Doors will be open at Noon at the Crandon International Raceway on Sunday.
