MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- A fire has displaced several residents of the Coach House Apartments building in Minocqua, located at 304 Oneida Street. Fire Chief Luke Taylor tells Newswatch 12 that the building housed ten total units and that the Red Cross has been in contact with the residents. The building also housed Redman Realty Group. The building sits on the south side of the downtown near the HWY 51 bridge.

The fire was reported around 9:30PM Saturday night and saw eleven area fire departments respond. Fire Chief Taylor says it took approximately four hours to clear the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Taylor says with the amount of damage caused it will likely take a while to determine a cause. Taylor also extends thanks to all area first responders who helped out.