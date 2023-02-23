RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the past two days, Rhinelander has seen more than ten inches of snow fall. This amount of snow slows everyone down, which is not a good thing in the case of an emergency. Brian Gehrig, fire chief of the Pine Lake Fire Department, says there are a few things home owners can do to help the fire fighters do their job.
In preparation for a winter storm, Gehrig says, "we'll go through our backup equipment, we will coordinate with our membership, and we'll check to see if we have supplies to open up emergency shelters."
Gehrig has been with the Pine Lake Fire Department for over forty years. He says in order to do their duty to keep everyone safe, home owners need to do their part if the worst of situations were to happen. One of the biggest ways homeowners can help is by clearing address markers. "A lot of times the snow will fly up and cover those numbers. It creates a very difficult situation for us to try to locate," said Gehrig.
Gehrig went on to say that reminding home owners of these points can be the difference between life and death, and that knowing how to be prepared for situations like this is half the battle.