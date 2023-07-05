PINE LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Hodag Country Festival’s stage ground may look empty now but on Thursday it will be a much different story.
“It’s a big deal, a lot of people it’s their vacation they come here for a great time, said Dixie Nieuwenhuis.
Dixie Nieuwenhuis is the festival coordinator for Hodag Country Fest, she says this event takes a lot of preparation ahead of the big weekend.
"Yeah it’s getting busy if you look around now there are a lot of campers here that came in on Saturday and they’re staying for the week but today and tomorrow will be the big influx of everyone coming in to enjoy the show," said Dixie.
700 to 1000 volunteers are needed to complete various tasks around the campgrounds. Gerry Van Harpen says one of the most important aspects of the festival is the vendors.
"We have about the same vendors we have many returning vendors some of them have been here for the very early, early years in the 80’s," said Gerry Van Harpen.
Jim Daobec is the owner of Kelly Concessions he has been serving thousands of people food at Hodag Country fest for two decades but this year he wanted to make some changes..
"Well by the time you get the stand ready and you do some stuff on the stand did some modifications here just so we can put some extra fryers in because it seems like we were short on fryers," said Jim Daobec.
Jim’s goal is to satisfy the needs of customers and with the extra friers he believes he’s ready to go..
"We are here to serve the people have been coming here love the food it’s a great festival for everyone to come on out and have a great time," said Jim.
