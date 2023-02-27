EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Gaining access to healthy and affordable food is a challenge for a lot of people in the Northwoods. The local non-profit feed our rural kids is hoping to make it easier for folks to stay fed. "We are very lucky to live in a community that has the ability to support non-profit organizations like FORK and our long term mission like the endowment," said Perry Pokrandt. Two years ago, FORK came up with a goal to raise one million dollars. "We expanded that mission to provide financial support to all organizations whose mission it is like FORK to feed children within our area," he added.
Recently, the non-profit reached the half way mark of $500,000.. Perry Pokrandt, says because of that the milestone, 1000 more meals will be available at the Vilas Food Pantry. "We are going to be distributing 5 extra meals per child per family during the month of March," said Perry. "The goal of that distribution from our endowment is to work with the pantry to attract and invite to partake in this kind of support," he said. Jackie Coghlan believes these extra meals will make a difference for families that need it. "For some of us we think its extra, but when we see the people who need it, it’s a “need” its not something that’s extra," said Jackie Coghlan.
Without the help from the endowment fundraising, distributions like this wouldn’t be possible. "Food pantries do a great job doing all of the things that a food pantries does, but it’s not in the budget to do these kind of things and that’s what we’re here for," said Pokrandt.
