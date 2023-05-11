CRANDON,Wis. (WJFW) - A library in Forest County has what you'd expect books, videos, and options for kids, but upon closer look you might not recognize any of the titles. That's because nearly all of the publications were either written by Native Americans or are about indigenous life.
"This is a specialized library meaning that we aren’t connected or follow the library organization and books that they get," said Louis Frank.
Since 2007, The Forest County Potawatomi Library Cultural Center & Museum has been providing people around the area with indigenous books.
"It’s amazing actually because a lot communities, local schools and teacher’s actually come and ask for our assistance on utilizing the books and our assistance to better educate their classroom," said Louis.
The library focuses on Native Studies on the Potawatomi Nation and the tribes of the Great Lakes Region. Museum Director Donald Keeble, says people are surprised on what they have to offer..
"Many times people get that people don’t come here or don’t get a library card from here is, because they assume it’s only open to tribal members and the community members in this tribe," said Donald Keeble.
While there are over 4000 different books for people to enjoy, Keeble goal is to keep adding more.
"We try to support other indigenous publishers, so we try to order straight from the indigenous publishers and continue to do research and look at the new books that are coming out and provide them to the surrounding communities,' said Keeble.