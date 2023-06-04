WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, the annual Family Pride Fest returned to Wausau. This event was organized by Wausau Pride with the mission of bringing people together to educate them about the LGBTQ community.
Throughout the day, 400 block was filled with hundreds of people from all over Wisconsin. Wausau is one of the many communities hosting a pride event this weekend. Tiffany Rodriguez one of organizers says this event grows bigger every year.
"We are kicking it off it’s only June 3rd to kickoff pride month in Wausau is wonderful I do know that some folks have traveled from Stevens Point and outside Stevens Point to celebrate with us this year so it’s great and it’s an attraction," said Tiffany Rodriguez.
The event featured live music, kids activities and dozens of vendors.
"I’m so pleased and so elated to be here today," said Rodriguez. "I think is what is really special everything here is family friendly, everything here is safe and everyone is just having fun and it’s great to see the community come out and support that," said Rodriguez.
All the proceeds made from this year's event will go directly to funding for next year's Pride Fest.
