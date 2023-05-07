MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill High School's Raise Your Voice Club, along with NAMI Northwoods, hosted their third annual "Raise Your Awareness Walk" on Sunday. Raise Your Voice Club, is a student run organization that has a goal to raise awareness about mental health and share resources.
On Sunday, the Merrill Area Recreation Complex was filled with a lot of different activities, from yard games to live music. Reggie Lahti, the vice president of the club, says mental health is an important topic to talk about.
"The main purpose of this event is to raise awareness about mental health and break the stigma surrounding," Reggie Lahti. "So with having everybody with all different age groups we are also advocating for the fact that mental health is the same on the spectrum of any age group, so we have everybody here for the same cause of just breaking the stigma around mental health," said Lahti.
Sunday's event had 200 people in attendance from two year old's to even people as old as ninety. At 1p.m. people went outside to walk the beautiful River Bend Trails and to enjoy the beautiful weather.
"The community loves this type of stuff, you can see everybody around this place wearing different shirts that say different things that we sold in the past, but everybody they’re in for the message of this walk," said Mya Wilde.
The proceeds made from the event will go towards NAMI and Tyler's Playground. An area in Merrill dedicated to a teen who committed suicide.
