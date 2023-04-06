WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Today marks Holy Thursday in the church calendar. It's a time where Christians honor Jesus's Last Supper, where he taught his disciples a couple of practices. One of which is the washing of feet - to be practiced at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff.
“It’s a powerful message of loving service," said Fr. Gerald Hagen, the pastor of Holy Family.
Washing feet is a Christian tradition with historical origins.
“It comes back to the gospel of John, where it’s described that Jesus at supper took off his outer garments put a towel around his waist and went down and bent down in humble service to wash the disciples’ feet," said Hagen.
In the Early Church, believers followed this practice and eventually it was brought into Holy Thursday mass for Catholics in 1955 by Pope Pius VII.
“The dynamism, the power of that symbol was then made available to more people, because people would be here to celebrate the Lord’s Supper, and so more people could participate in the power of that ritual of Jesus humbling himself," said Hagen.
Today, 12 members of a parish are able to partake in the practice.
“Numbers are important and so 12 has to do with the twelve tribes of Israel, then the new Israel – the twelve apostles – and then to symbolize it again, the twelve people to symbolize those twelve apostles," said Hagen.
Like Jesus, priests offer it as a service to their congregants.
“It’s a humbling thing, where we are meant to be servants of the people, and that ritualized that very powerfully. You can see that we’re there to serve them, not to be served by them. Even Jesus who was an authority said that’s not the most important thing – authority is not about power, its about the power of love, and that’s expressed in service," said Hagen.
Beginning at the Last Supper, parishes across the world hold this ritual in high regard.
“You sustain them, because they speak to people, and so you maintain those traditions to maintain your beliefs and your practices," said Hagen.
