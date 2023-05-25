RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A dog is a man's best friend, wherever they go the dog also follows like going to a grocery store, but with summer right around the corner the temperatures inside a car can be deadly for our furry friends.
"When it goes from really hot sometimes like people, dogs have a hard time adjusting to that," said Dr. Kerry Brekke.
Summer is slowly approaching which means temperatures will be getting hotter which can cause a problem for pets especially in cars. "Pets have a harder time cooling down we can sweat pets can’t," said Kerry.
Dr. Kerry Brekke is a Veterinarian at the Animal Health Care Center in Rhinelander, she says when dogs are exposed to heat, it can cause a number of problems like a heat stroke.
"Their body temperatures rise they pant really hard, they will eventually pass out and they can die from it if they’re left in it long enough," said Brekke.
Lieutenant Shane Woller with the Wausau Fire Department says temperatures inside of a vehicle can change within minutes.
"It’s definitely something to think about with the temperatures even on a 70-degree day like today and a little of ten minutes temperatures can get into the 90’s and close to 100 degrees in a hour and anything over 100 degrees is going to be dangerous to a pet," said Lieutenant Shane Woller.
Even if you leave a window open a dog can still overheat, if you have to leave the dog in the car, leave your pet in the care, leave the A/C running.
"We would never recommend anybody who brings their pet with them to that, they know that they’re going to have to leave them inside of a car and as a last resort if they need to the car will remain running with the air conditioning on to keep the temperatures appropriate for the dogs," said Woller.