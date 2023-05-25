Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS FAR NORTHERN WISCONSIN FRIDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 10 to 20 percent range, will lead to elevated wildfire potential across northern Wisconsin on Friday. Fortunately, south winds will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph range with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Fires can start easily in these conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/ and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&